Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €608.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €559.14 ($650.17).

EPA KER traded down €3.70 ($4.30) on Wednesday, hitting €522.10 ($607.09). 145,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €475.25.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

