Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KELYB stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 44. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The company has a market cap of $917.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

