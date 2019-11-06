KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.74 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of KBH opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82. KB Home has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at $38,207,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $7,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at $38,462,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,643 shares of company stock worth $16,400,943. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in KB Home by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

