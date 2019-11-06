KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KAZ. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 658.85 ($8.61).

LON:KAZ traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 509.20 ($6.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 441.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 520.64. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In other news, insider Lynda Armstrong bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £7,960 ($10,401.15). Also, insider Andrew Southam sold 147,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20), for a total transaction of £587,479.84 ($767,646.47).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

