Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $13.32. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 168,435 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,138.80% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million.

Several research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,400. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 369,590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,552,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,946,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of $776.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

