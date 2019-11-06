Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.19. 244,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,784. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

