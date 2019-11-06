Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 749 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,997 shares of company stock worth $11,453,375. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,890. The company has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

