Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.93. 31,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,362. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

