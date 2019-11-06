Kanawha Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. 393,209 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.