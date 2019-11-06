Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.38. 19,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,908. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

