Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CarMax by 86.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 466.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 6,633.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KMX traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

