Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.97, approximately 4,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 326,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

KALA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 248,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 542.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

