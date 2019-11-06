Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 340 ($4.44).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 367 ($4.80) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 366.20 ($4.79).

LON JUP traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 357.60 ($4.67). 724,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 341.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 364.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 435 ($5.68).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

