JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $85.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.45.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. 3,983,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

