JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVK. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Independent Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $46.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

