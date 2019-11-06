JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.30. 10,707,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,384. The company has a market cap of $408.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.14 and its 200 day moving average is $113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $130.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.