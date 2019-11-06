JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Reduced by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,357,000 after purchasing an additional 275,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $129.30. 10,707,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,419,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.77. The firm has a market cap of $408.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $130.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

