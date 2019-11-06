JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 195

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.71 ($2.82).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 198.41 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 193.09. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 146.80 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

