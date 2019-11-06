JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.91) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.20 ($2.56).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.