Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 790,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,989 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $102,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

JNJ opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.