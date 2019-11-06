Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,809 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

NYSE JNJ opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $345.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

