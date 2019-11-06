Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,598,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 606,217 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 254.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,413 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.1% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 770,038 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $257,508.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 1,700 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $73,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,748.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,702 shares of company stock worth $7,716,908 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

JCI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,667. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

