John Wood Group (LON:WG) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.93)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 613.50 ($8.02).

Shares of WG traded down GBX 19.70 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 355.10 ($4.64). 3,834,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322.50 ($4.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 704.80 ($9.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 364.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 431.58.

In other news, insider David Kemp bought 1,132 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £3,950.68 ($5,162.26). Also, insider Roy A. Franklin bought 9,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £36,450 ($47,628.38). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,132 shares of company stock worth $7,630,068.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

