John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

NYSE HTD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $28.53.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.