John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
NYSE HTD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $28.53.
John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile
