John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. 2,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,917. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

Get John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II alerts:

About John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.