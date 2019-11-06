John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. 2,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,917. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.
About John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II
