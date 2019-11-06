JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.51. 5,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,208. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

