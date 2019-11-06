JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 290,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. 901,079 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

