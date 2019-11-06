JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.13. The stock had a trading volume of 354,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

