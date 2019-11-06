JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 1,483 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $348,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOTI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. 675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,821. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.