JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 750,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,232,794. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.