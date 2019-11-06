JET8 (J8T) Market Cap Hits $380,211.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. JET8 has a market capitalization of $380,211.00 and $343.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 61.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00221724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.01476742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00118056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JET8

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io . JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

