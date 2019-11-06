Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Under Armour Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 81,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,823. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Under Armour by 25.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

