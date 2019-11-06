Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

AMD stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $37.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 12,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $168,541.78. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,088,261.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,589,410 shares of company stock valued at $51,754,205 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $11,596,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

