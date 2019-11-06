Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LKQ Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Raymond James cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $35.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. LKQ has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 136,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 196,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $15,749,000. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

