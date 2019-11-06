Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Ngo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $61.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -688.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

