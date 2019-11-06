Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FMC Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

Shares of FMC opened at $96.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. FMC has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. FMC’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in FMC by 754.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 51.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 248.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in FMC by 130.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $2,011,293.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,812 shares of company stock valued at $22,711,470 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

