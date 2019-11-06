Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Caci International Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caci International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caci International’s FY2022 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.70.

Shares of CACI opened at $222.36 on Monday. Caci International has a 52 week low of $138.39 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.50 and a 200-day moving average of $212.20.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total transaction of $97,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,066.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $2,943,896.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,888. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,890,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

