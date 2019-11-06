JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $43,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in JD.Com by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,885,000 after buying an additional 20,269,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in JD.Com by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,528,000 after buying an additional 7,267,968 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in JD.Com by 11,953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,138,000 after buying an additional 6,945,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,200,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of JD opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.