Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,590 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $385,000. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 80,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 303.1% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

