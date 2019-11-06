Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 71,333 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.52.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

