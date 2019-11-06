Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE JWEL traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.68. 68,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,556. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.11 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$17.15 and a 52 week high of C$24.97.

In related news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$499,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,648 shares in the company, valued at C$372,422.40.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

