James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.05

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$27.05 ($19.18) and last traded at A$27.00 ($19.15), with a volume of 166753 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$24.70 ($17.52).

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and a PE ratio of 51.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$20.73.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (ASX:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

