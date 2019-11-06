James F. Laird, Jr. Buys 2,500 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director James F. Laird, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.40 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.57 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and a 200 day moving average of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $488.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55.
DHIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.
