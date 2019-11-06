ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.17.

NYSE:ITT traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. ITT’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

