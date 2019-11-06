Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Iteris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on Iteris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 140,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $222.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 187,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 313,358 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,618,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 221,786 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

