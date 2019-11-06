iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Reduced by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $125.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.