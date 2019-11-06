iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lessened by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.24. 2,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,524. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

