iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.40

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.40 and last traded at $180.24, with a volume of 12074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.32.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.24.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 67,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.