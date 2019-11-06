iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,183,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $128,287,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 66,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,334,922. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

