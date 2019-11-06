iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 605,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $165.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $166.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

